First Alert Weather: Up and down temps during the week

First Alert Weather: Roller coaster temps for the workweek

First Alert Weather: Roller coaster temps for the workweek

First Alert Weather: Roller coaster temps for the workweek

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Prepare for a nice week with up and down temperatures, and filtered sunshine with highs near 70 - 60s near the lake.

CBS News Chicago

Highs reach the upper 60s before clouds eventually clear. Partly cloudy tonight and cool in the 50s.

CBS News Chicago

Sun returns Tuesday. It'll be much warmer before a cold front drops in. Sunny and pleasant Wednesday into Thursday before a chance of rain.

CBS News Chicago

TODAY: SOME SUNSHINE, PLEASANT HIGH: 68

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY AND COOL LOW: 53

TOMORROW: PARTLY CLOUDY AND WARMER HIGH: 77

CBS News Chicago