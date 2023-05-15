First Alert Weather: Up and down temps during the week
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Prepare for a nice week with up and down temperatures, and filtered sunshine with highs near 70 - 60s near the lake.
Highs reach the upper 60s before clouds eventually clear. Partly cloudy tonight and cool in the 50s.
Sun returns Tuesday. It'll be much warmer before a cold front drops in. Sunny and pleasant Wednesday into Thursday before a chance of rain.
TODAY: SOME SUNSHINE, PLEASANT HIGH: 68
TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY AND COOL LOW: 53
TOMORROW: PARTLY CLOUDY AND WARMER HIGH: 77
