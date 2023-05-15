Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Up and down temps during the week

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

First Alert Weather: Roller coaster temps for the workweek
First Alert Weather: Roller coaster temps for the workweek 02:30

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Prepare for a nice week with up and down temperatures, and filtered sunshine with highs near 70 - 60s near the lake. 

Highs reach the upper 60s before clouds eventually clear. Partly cloudy tonight and cool in the 50s. 

Sun returns Tuesday. It'll be much warmer before a cold front drops in. Sunny and pleasant Wednesday into Thursday before a chance of rain. 

TODAY: SOME SUNSHINE, PLEASANT HIGH: 68

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY AND COOL LOW: 53

TOMORROW: PARTLY CLOUDY AND WARMER HIGH: 77

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on May 15, 2023 / 6:18 AM

