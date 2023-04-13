First Alert Weather: Unseasonably warm temps in the 80s

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Another day of full sunshine. Less wind but the fire danger is still high.

CBS News Chicago

Highs reach the 80s with lows near 60 tonight.

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

The warm weather lasts into Saturday as a cold front approaches.

CBS News Chicago

There's a chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon. Cooler again on both Sunday and Monday.

CBS News Chicago

TODAY: WARM FOR THE SEASON, SUNNY AND BREEZY HIGH: 82

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY MILD AND BREEZY LOW: 56

TOMORROW: PARTLY CLOUDY AND BREEZY HIGH: 81