First Alert Weather: Unseasonably warm temps in the 80s

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Another day of full sunshine. Less wind but the fire danger is still high. 

Highs reach the 80s with lows near 60 tonight. 

The warm weather lasts into Saturday as a cold front approaches. 

There's a chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon. Cooler again on both Sunday and Monday. 

TODAY: WARM FOR THE SEASON, SUNNY AND BREEZY HIGH: 82

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY MILD AND BREEZY LOW: 56

TOMORROW: PARTLY CLOUDY AND BREEZY HIGH: 81

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on April 13, 2023 / 4:02 AM

