First Alert Weather: Unseasonably warm temps in the 80s
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Another day of full sunshine. Less wind but the fire danger is still high.
Highs reach the 80s with lows near 60 tonight.
The warm weather lasts into Saturday as a cold front approaches.
There's a chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon. Cooler again on both Sunday and Monday.
TODAY: WARM FOR THE SEASON, SUNNY AND BREEZY HIGH: 82
TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY MILD AND BREEZY LOW: 56
TOMORROW: PARTLY CLOUDY AND BREEZY HIGH: 81
