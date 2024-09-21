Watch CBS News
Unseasonably hot temps for last day of summer in Chicago

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

High of 90 for last day of summer in Chicago
High of 90 for last day of summer in Chicago 02:03

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The weekend is split in half, with dry weather on Saturday and a shield of rain moving in for Sunday. 

There is a Dense Fog Advisory for northwest Indiana until 9 a.m. Otherwise, it will be a sunny and unseasonably hot day with a high of 90 degrees. It will be cooler by the lake. The record high on this day is 94 degrees.

A shower or storm is possible by Saturday evening, but the main rain arrives Sunday morning and stays with us all day with waves of rain and embedded thunderstorms at times. Cooler weather is on the other side of the system.

What to expect on Saturday

Sunny and hot with a high of 90. 

Possible shower by tonight

There is a shower/storm chance with a low of 68. 

Grab the umbrella on Sunday 

Expect rain with a high of 75.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

