University of Illinois approves tuition increase for incoming freshmen, including at UIC and Urbana-Champaign

The University of Illinois Board of Trustees voted to raise tuition, housing and student fees at both the Urbana-Champaign and Chicago campuses.

The rates had been frozen for seven of the last 11 years.

Incoming freshmen will a see an in-state tuition increase of about 2%.  

The increases will also affect out-of-state and international students. On the Urbana-Champaign campus, out-of-state and international students should expect an increase between 7% and 13.5%.

At Chicago, out-of-state and international students can expect an increase of 2% to 3.3%

The Springfield campus is also affected, where non-resident tuition will rise 2%.

U of I president Tim Killeen said in part, "This modest increase in tuition will allow us to balance the rising costs we as a university system face due to inflation with our commitment to Illinois families that the world-class education we offer remains within reach."

