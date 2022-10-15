University of Chicago undergrad student shot in robbery in Woodlawn

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police late Friday were searching for the gunman who shot and wounded a University of Chicago student during a robbery southeast of campus.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday near 65th Street and Stony Island, along the western edge of Jackson Park in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

The site of the robbery is more than a mile from the U of C Main Quadrangle. But the University of Chicago police patrol range extends south to 64th Street -- one block north of the robbery site.

The UChicago college student was taken to the U of C Medical Center and is expected to recover.