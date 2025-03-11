Rally at University of Chicago in support of Columbia University pro-Palestine activist after ICE arrest

University of Chicago students, faculty rallying in support of Columbia University pro-Palestinian a

Some University of Chicago students and faculty members are rallying in support of the former Columbia University student and pro-Palestinian activist who was arrested by ICE over the weekend.

The local students and faculty gathered on the University of Chicago quad at noon, demanding Mahmoud Khalil's release from custody as he faces deportation. Khalil helped lead Columbia University's 2024 student encampment protests against the war in Gaza.

Protests in Chicago join protests growing in New York, specifically down the streets in Lower Manhattan.

Khalil's attorney said federal immigration authorities claimed they were acting on a State Department order to revoke his green card during his arrest in New York.

The activist is currently being held in Louisiana. He is from Syria and has a green card.

President Trump said Monday that Khalil's arrest was just the first "of many to come."

Khalil's arrest was "in support of President Trump's executive orders prohibiting anti-Semitism," alleging the former student "led activities aligned to Hamas," the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.

It did not provide details of any charges or crimes.

A judge temporarily blocked his deportation ahead of a hearing on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.