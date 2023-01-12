University of Chicago issues alert of 3 armed robberies near campus minutes apart

CHICAGO (CBS) – The University of Chicago issued a security alert Thursday following three armed robberies that happened overnight just minutes apart.

In each incident, victims were approached by two to four unknown suspects who exited a white Nissan sedan with Illinois license plate DC36029.

They demanded the victim's property before returning to the vehicle and fleeing the scene.

In the first robbery, around 12:55 a.m., a faculty member was exiting their parked vehicle off-campus, in the 5300 block of South Greenwood Avenue when they were robbed by four suspects.

Soon after around 12:56 a.m., four students were robbed while walking on the sidewalk, in the 5400 South Greenwood Avenue. They were approached by two suspects in that robbery.

Less than 10 minutes later around 1:05 a.m., several other students were walking, in the 1000 block of East 60th Street, when they were approached by three suspects armed with handguns and robbed of their belongings.

No injuries were reported in each incident.

The university is advising students and staff to be alert and aware of their surroundings. They also say to not resist an armed robbery unless absolutely necessary and to avoid using cell phones or other electronic devices while on the street.

Chicago police are investigating.