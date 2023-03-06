United Center concession workers stage one-day strike ahead of Big Ten Tournament

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Concession workers at the United Center are fighting for better wages just days before the Big Ten Tournament comes to the stadium.

The workers held a one-day strike on Sunday during the Bulls' game against the Pacers, but said more job actions could be possible this week if they don't get what they believe is a fair contract.

The workers held the walkout following unsuccessful talks with Chicago-based Levy Restaurants, and its parent company, Charlotte-based Compass Group North America.

"We've been negotiating our contract for about three years now, and we're demanding better health insurance, better wages, a pension, and it seems like the company is just not taking us seriously," one striking worker said.

The big-ten tournament is scheduled to start Wednesday at the United Center, but workers said they're prepared to continue picketing this week.

In a statement, Levy accused the union leadership of withholding a vote on an enhanced contract, because of other key points they couldn't agree on.

The company said they've been to the bargaining table more than 20 times, and plan to bargain again on Tuesday.