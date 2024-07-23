United Center execs unveil 1901 Project for nearby redevelopment

CHICAGO (CBS) — All eyes are on the United Center for the upcoming Democratic National Convention, and UC owners are sharing their vision for the area around the arena, unveiling the 1901 Project.

On Tuesday morning, UC owners Michael Reinsdorf and Danny Wirtz announced plans for the 1901 Project.

They unveiled a video showing the first phase, which will begin next year near the United Center. It includes a 6,000-seat music hall, an elevated park, new parking and transportation, and hotel and retail spaces.

It aims to bring new development and opportunities to the West Side.

"Our hope is to create a thriving, interconnected neighborhood delivering significant benefits and resources to the community we have long called home," Reinsdorf said.

"Imagine the blocks you currently see as surface parking lots, which will now be used as public soccer fields, rec space, walking paths, and open plazas. Our community and our neighbors need more green space, and we can do this through this project," Wirtz said.

Executives said they're planning a $7 billion investment, which is estimated to create 12,000 permanent jobs and 63,000 construction jobs.

The plan still requires city and community feedback before moving forward.