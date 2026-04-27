United flight from Germany to Chicago diverted to Boston due to unruly passenger, airline says

An unruly passenger caused a United Airlines flight from Germany to Chicago to be diverted to a Boston airport on Monday morning.

United Airlines flight 945 was diverted to Logan Airport, where it landed around 8:30 a.m. Chicago time due to the unruly passenger.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, the passenger was restrained on the flight, but was cooperative by the time troopers boarded the plane. EMS also responded to evaluate the passenger, who declined medical attention.

The flight, a Boeing 787, was heading to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport from Frankfurt International Airport. It had 231 passengers and 12 crew members on board.

United said in a statement after the passenger was removed, "the flight then continued to Chicago."

The individual was placed into custody by U.S. Customs officials and was later taken to Massachusetts General Hospital.

Police said they will issue a summons to appear in court at a later date.