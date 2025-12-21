Watch CBS News
United Airlines flight from Chicago to Orange County, California, diverted to Rockford

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Adam Harrington,
Josh Hernandez

/ CBS Chicago

A United Airlines flight from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport to Southern California was diverted to Rockford on Sunday.

United said flight 1304 from O'Hare to John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California was diverted safely to Chicago Rockford International Airport Sunday morning to address a mechanical issue.

The plane was expected to depart Rockford early Sunday afternoon to take customer to their destination.

The Boeing 737 had 125 passengers, two pilots, and three flight attendants on board.

