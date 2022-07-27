Watch CBS News
Unidentified male found shot to death in West Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was found shot and killed in the West Roseland neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Police said around 3:44 p.m., an unidentified male was discovered near an alley, in the 11200 block of South Eggleston.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.  

No offenders are in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.

First published on July 27, 2022 / 4:52 PM

