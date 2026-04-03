Undercover ATF agent fired at suspects trying to rob him in gun sting outside Pullman Walmart; charges filed

Three suspects were trying to rob an undercover ATF agent during a gun sting outside a South Side Walmart Thursday when the agent opened fire, officials said.

The shooting was first reported Thursday afternoon in the parking lot of a Walmart in Pullman, and officials from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms said no one was struck by the gunfire. They also said three people had been taken into custody.

Friday, the U.S. Attorney's Office said charges have been filed against the three suspects. Jeremy Jone, 19, Christopher Densmore, 22 and Carmell Massey, 20, all of Chicago area charged with one count of attempted robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

The U.S. attorney said the ATF agent was working undercover and met the three in a parking lot to buy two guns from them. Dring the meeting, prosecutors said the three men tried to rob the agent of $600, which he was going to use to buy the guns.

Prosecutors say Jones pointed a gun at the agent, who then pulled out his own weapon and fired a shot at him. According to court documents, Jones, Massey and Densmore tried to run away but were quickly taken into custody by law enforcement.

The three were due for their first federal court appearance Friday afternoon. The firearm charge carries a mandatory minimum seven-year prison sentence, while the robbery charges are punishable by a maximum of 25 years.