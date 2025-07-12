Uncharted Books hosting grand reopening celebration at new North Center location

Uncharted Books is continuing its grand reopening weekend with deals.

The independent bookstore just opened in a new location.

The store was previously located in Andersonville on Clark Street. Now, book lovers can find the new location in North Center near Western and Waveland.

The owner said the move is fulfilling a lifelong dream of creating a fully self-owned, independent, and community-rooted bookstore.

Through the opening weekend, Uncharted Books is offering 15 percent off on used books.

If you can't make the celebration, the bookstore will be open Wednesday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.