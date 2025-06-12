Watch CBS News
2 buildings damaged, pets killed in extra-alarm fire in Chicago's Ukrainian Village

By
Todd Feurer
An extra-alarm fire damaged two buildings and killed a number of pets Thursday afternoon in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood.

Fire Department officials said the fire started in a mixed-use building in the 2300 block of West Chicago Avenue, with apartments on the upper floors, and businesses on the ground floor. The fire was elevated to a 2-11 alarm, which sends at least eight engines, four trucks, two tower ladders, five battalion chiefs, a district chief, a deputy district chief, a squad company, an ambulance and the Command Van to the scene.

A large plume of heavy smoke was seen pouring from the building. The fire also spread to a neighboring building, where flames and smoke could be seen coming from the roof.

Fire Department officials said the rear porch of the building where the fire started was completely destroyed. A detached garage behind that building also appeared to be damaged.

No injuries were reported, but some pets were lost in the fire, according to the Fire Department.

The fire was struck out shortly before 3 p.m.

