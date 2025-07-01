Watch CBS News
Chicago's Ukrainian Village designated Illinois cultural district

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

The Ukrainian Village neighborhood of Chicago will officially be designated an Illinois state-designated cultural district Tuesday.

The designation is part of a statewide initiative that began in 2021. State-designated cultural districts recognize geographic areas that have a "distinct shared historical and cultural identity that binds the community together."

Ukrainian Village is among the first to receive the honor, which opens the door to opportunities for cultural preservation and community investment.

Ukrainian Village is defined by the city as the neighborhood boundaried by Damen Avenue to the east, Western Avenue to the west, Division Street to the north and Chicago Avenue to the south. 

