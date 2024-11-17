UI Health nurses return to work as strike ends

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Nurses at UI Health are back at work—ending a four-day strike.

The Illinois Nurses Association said it reached a tentative contract agreement with the hospital late Saturday night.

The union said the four-year deal includes improvements to hospital safety, better wages, and more input in staffing decisions.

"Our members have been deeply involved in these negotiations, from the drafting of language to

watching our update calls week after week," veteran nurse Liz Flores said in a news release. "They knew what this staff and its patient community deserves and they were ready to fight for it."

Nurses will vote to ratify the new contract this coming Tuesday.

Nurses at UI Health also went on strike for a week in August. Their union has accused the hospital of subjecting them to understaffing and unsafe working conditions, and has said nurses have faced an increase in workplace violence in recent years.