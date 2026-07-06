Chicago fans at World Cup watch party left bummed after U.S. loss to Belgium in knockout match

A heartbreaking night for the U.S. men's soccer team and their fans.

One of the biggest watch parties in the city, hosted by the Chicago Fire soccer team, ended with fans seeing the team's chances of reaching the quarterfinals for the first time in 24 years crushed.

Americans tied Belgium early in the first half, but fell apart and made critical mistakes. Now, Belgium will be moving on to the quarterfinals

Before fans piled into Recess in Fulton Market for the U.S. vs. Belgium watch party, many waited in a line that wrapped around the block to get a spot in the beer garden full of jumbotrons.

Some, like Noah Edelman, who says he knows nothing about the sport, but didn't let that stop him from coming out to claim a spot.

"I know nothing about soccer, I don't know a single player on this team," he said. "We came here for the last game. The vibes were absolutely unbelievable. We had to come back."

And he wasn't kidding.

First, the few Belgian supporters were ecstatic when their team scored the first goal. The Americans were not too far behind with the 1-1 tie, but then the Belgians quickly scored another goal right back, making it nonstop action at first.

"This ain't the team we played four years ago. The boys showed up and we are going to show them today," said attendee Jake Campbell.

One reason is the Americans had striker Folarin Balogun starting.

FIFA gave him a red card during the game against Bosnia and Herzegovina last week, which meant he was supposed to be suspended in the game against Belgium. That was later lifted and he was allowed to play.

"I don't think it looks good that he got back in the game from FIFA's part, so I feel like all the other nations might root against us now," said Julian Gonzalez.

Before Monday night's game, supporters of the U.S. men's team were confident their ability to pull through.

"I think the Belgian players, they are eating all the fries, the waffles, they are going to be so bloated," Edelman said.

Unfortunately, the U.S. men's team lost to Belgium 4-1. The team has not made the quarterfinals since 2002.