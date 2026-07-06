Chicago area fans get ready for USA vs. Belgium in World Cup knockout matchup for quarterfinal spot

Fans of all ages are getting ready for Monday night's game against Belgium for a spot in the World Cup quarterfinals. Some of the team's tiniest fans are at Next Generation Soccer Training and education Center in Crown Point, Indiana.

The World Cup has coincided with their summer camp for 4- to 7-year-olds. Owner Andy Bridgman said calls and social media inquiries have definitely increased over the past few weeks while the World Cup games are going on.

The sport is exploding Northwest Indiana, forcing Next Gen to find a new home. Their facility breaks ground next week and will be four times the size of their current one.

Older kids come to Next Gen for one-on-one training and to develop as players. How much more obsessed are they now that they're watching their favorite sport on a world stage?

"I've watched every game. It's been really good and it helps me understand what moves to do and what all those people do," said 11-year-old Morgan McGoldrick. "I dream to actually be on one of the games like in World Cup or somewhere professional in soccer."

The field at Next Gen has been pulling double headers: a spot to train in the morning and a spot to view the World Cup games in the evening.

Belgian federation challenges FIFA's decision to let Folarin Balogun play

The Belgian soccer federation wants an explanation from FIFA about a decision to let U.S forward Folarin Balogun play at the World Cup despite getting a red card in his previous game.

The Belgian federation (RBFA) said it has still not received either "FIFA's decision or any explanation regarding this matter. In these circumstances, it has no choice but to challenge the player's eligibility for the upcoming match."

It did not specify where it intends to appeal FIFA's decision.

U.S. President Donald Trump intervened on behalf of star U.S. forward Balogun, whose red-card suspension was lifted in a decision that allowed him to play against Belgium.

Balogun, the star forward for the U.S. with three goals in the tournament, received a red card for stepping awkwardly on the right ankle of Tarik Muharemović of Bosnia-Herzegovina in a 2-0 round of 32 win on Wednesday, triggering an automatic one-game suspension.

FIFA announced Sunday that the suspension had been lifted for the round of 16 match, an extraordinary move that triggered praise from Trump and outrage from Belgium's team. It appeared to be the first time since 1962 that a red card during a World Cup didn't result in a suspension.

"Regardless of the sporting outcome of this match, the RBFA is deeply concerned by the course of events and will continue to fight in the coming hours, days and months in defense of the fundamental principles of ethics, fair competition, and the interests of football as a whole," the Belgian federation said.

The U.S. and Belgium play in Seattle at 7 p.m. CT Monday night.