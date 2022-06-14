U.S. Open event first since suspending players who participated in Saudi Arabia's LIV tournament

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thursday's U.S. Open will be the first major since the PGA tour suspended players defecting for the Saudi-backed LIV tour which teed off last week.

But the PGA tour doesn't control who can and can't play in golf's four majors. Phil Mickelson knows things will be different for LIV golfers reuniting with PGA tour players.

The U.S. Open is Mickelson's first foray back at a non-LIV event since January following controversial comments about Saudi Arabia and its upstart golf league. The PGA tour has suspended any golfer who plays in an LIV event.

CBS 2's Marshall Harris asked CBS Sports golf writer Kyle Porter if he thinks the major tournaments will do the same in the future.

Watch their Q&A in the video player above.