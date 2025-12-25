U.S. launches strikes on ISIS targets in Nigeria, Trump says

The U.S. launched strikes on ISIS targets in Nigeria on Thursday, President Trump said.

"Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even Centuries!" Mr. Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social. "I have previously warned these Terrorists that if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was."

Mr. Trump did not provide further details on the strikes, such as how many people were killed, who or what was specifically targeted, and how many strikes were carried out, other than to say they were "numerous perfect strikes.

In early November, Mr. Trump said that he had instructed the Pentagon to "prepare for possible action" in Nigeria after he alleged that Nigeria's government was not doing enough to combat the persecution of Christians there.

"If we attack, it will be fast, vicious and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians! WARNING: THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT BETTER MOVE FAST!" Mr. Trump wrote on Nov. 1.

In response at the time, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth wrote on social media that the "Department of War" — the Trump administration's preferred term for the Defense Department — was "preparing for action."

This also comes about a week after the U.S. conducted a series of strikes on ISIS targets in Syria in response to the killing of two U.S. soldiers and an interpreter.

The Nigerian government has rejected Mr. Trump's claims that it is not doing enough to protect Christians from violence. Analysts have said that while Christians are among those targeted, the majority of victims of armed groups are Muslims in Nigeria's Muslim-majority north, where most attacks occur.

Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu previously said on social media that the characterization of Nigeria as a religiously intolerant country does not reflect the national reality.

"Religious freedom and tolerance have been a core tenet of our collective identity and shall always remain so," Tinubu said. "Nigeria opposes religious persecution and does not encourage it. Nigeria is a country with constitutional guarantees to protect citizens of all faiths."

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.