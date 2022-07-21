U.S. House pass spending bill to help build education center, gospel museum at the sites of 2 Chicago churches destroyed by fire

U.S. House approves spending bill to help 2 churches destroyed by fire

U.S. House approves spending bill to help 2 churches destroyed by fire

CHICAGO (CBS) – A big financial shot in the arm for two high-profile Chicago churches trying to rebuild from devastating fires.

The Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Englewood went up in flames last April.

Antioch Missionary Baptist Church to rebuild following fire in April 2022. CBS 2

Lawmakers in the U.S. House have passed a spending bill that would give $4 million to help rebuild the church's education center.

The bill also provides a half-million dollars to help build a national museum of gospel music at the site of the former Pilgrim Baptist Church in Bronzeville – which burned in 2006.

Some of the limestone walls of the old Pilgrim Baptist Church in Bronzeville still stand, 16 years after a devastating fire, and officials still plan to transform the site into the National Museum of Gospel Music. CBS

The spending bill still needs Senate approval.