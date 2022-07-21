U.S. House pass spending bill to help build education center, gospel museum at the sites of 2 Chicago churches destroyed by fire
CHICAGO (CBS) – A big financial shot in the arm for two high-profile Chicago churches trying to rebuild from devastating fires.
The Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Englewood went up in flames last April.
Lawmakers in the U.S. House have passed a spending bill that would give $4 million to help rebuild the church's education center.
The bill also provides a half-million dollars to help build a national museum of gospel music at the site of the former Pilgrim Baptist Church in Bronzeville – which burned in 2006.
The spending bill still needs Senate approval.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.