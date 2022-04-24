U.S. Coast Guard search for missing kite surfer on Lake Michigan near Evanston
CHICAGO (CBS) – The search is on for a kite surfer who was reported missing on Lake Michigan near Evanston.
The U.S. Coast Guard got a distress call from a firefighter who saw the kite surfer go underwater around 5:30 Saturday night.
Search teams looked for the surfer on a boat and in the air.
Evanston firefighters told us they were checking nearby cameras to see if the surfer came out of the water.
