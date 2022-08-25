U.S. Ambassador to UN tours farms of Urban Growers Collective

U.S. Ambassador to UN tours farms of Urban Growers Collective

U.S. Ambassador to UN tours farms of Urban Growers Collective

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Urban Growers Collective showed off their new program to the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nationals on Thursday.

It's a group that builds urban farms and gardens to help get fresh foods to people in underprivileged areas in Chicago.

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield toured the Grant Park Art Farm Thursday, learning about it's mission to get healthy food to people in need.

There are eight urban farms on11 acres of land, mostly on the South Side. The program also creates new opportunities for young people and men at high risk for gun violence.

The ambassador talked with collective leaders about tackling food insecurity.