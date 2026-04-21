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U-Haul truck hits historic Long Grove covered bridge

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
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Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

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Another truck hit the historic covered bridge in north suburban Long Grove on Tuesday.

A U-Haul truck ended up wedged under the Robert Parker Coffin Bridge, which spans Buffalo Creek.

According to a Facebook group that tracks accidents at the covered bridge, it was the 73rd time it's been hit since 2018, despite signs warning about the bridge's low clearance.

A tow truck was able to pull the truck free after apparently deflating the U-Haul's tires.

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