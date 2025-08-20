Tyson Bagent emotional about his new $10 million deal with Bears

You never truly know the value of your backup quarterback until he steps on for the starter.

Bears backup quarterback Tyson Bagent has proved his worth — especially with new head coach Ben Johnson. Bagent earned a reported $10 million two-year deal from the Bears, in a significant raise.

It was an emotional day for Bagent as the undrafted free agent out of the Division II Shepherd University in West Viriginia signed a two-year extension that means life-changing money for him and his family.

"A lot of people don't know this, but you know, my dad — he's my right-hand man, and he didn't have running water until he was high school. So there are definitely a lot of things and people that I think I can certainly help with this gift I've been blessed with," Bagent said. "It's certainly a weight off my shoulders and my family's shoulders, and it definitely means a lot"

Bagent has carried himself with a confidence since he arrived at Halas Hall, saying at the beginning he was mostly faking it until he made it. He still believes he will make it as a starting quarterback — something he thought about before signing the deal.

"I think that's pretty much the only reason why I didn't just sign right then and there, you know, a week or so ago," Bagent said. "You know, being around this staff — I think that has just been the biggest part in the decision besides just how much I love the city of Chicago."

When asked about any potential luxury purchases now that he has this new contract, Bagent said he has a baby girl on the way, so he is not trying to buy anything too crazy right now.