Likely to start on Sunday for Bears, rookie QB Tyson Bagent "wants to win in everything he does"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With Bears' starting quarterback Justin Fields doubtful for Sunday's game against the Raiders with a dislocated thumb, it appears undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent is set to make his first NFL start.

CBS 2's Matt Zahn caught up with Bagent's college coach at Division II Shepherd University in West Virginia about a month ago to learn more about what made the quarterback stand out.

"We're very proud of Tyson, and we feel he's a great representation of our university, our football program, and this community. He's a local guy. To know Tyson, and to know how hard he works, and how committed he is to the game of football – one, this doesn't surprise me, but I also do know he's an underdog," Shepherd head coach Ernie McCook said. "Thrilled for him, and really am looking forward to following him."

McCook said Bagent has always been confident in his ability, as he's already shown in his short time with the Bears, despite coming from a Division II college program.

"He gets the confidence from tremendous preparation. There's nobody that prepares better than he does. He's a football junkie," he said. "He wants to win, obviously, on the football field. But he wants to win in everything he does. He wants to be the best he possibly he can be in everything he does."

McCook said Bagent used to compete with an athletic trainer who was also a gymnast to see which one of them could walk the farthest on their hands.

"Literally, Tyson can walk over 50 yards on his hands. I mean, he is a freakish athlete that nobody knows about," he said.

What does it mean for a Division II program like Shepherd to have Bagent getting attention at the NFL level?

"It brings a lot of positive publicity to our program. We were very fortunate. We had four guys sign NFL contracts, and of course Tyson being the one that hooks on with [a 53-man roster], and if you look at those guys, they all had opportunities to go into the transfer portal, leave, and really try to play at a higher level. Those guys stayed, and they have all had opportunities to play at the highest level in the NFL," McCook said.

In another indicator Bagent will be under center on Sunday, the Bears have signed free agent quarterback Trace McSorley to their practice squad.