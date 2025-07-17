Two women hurt after hit-and-run traffic crash in Austin neighborhood

Two women were taken to the hospital following a hit-and-run traffic crash early Thursday morning on the city's West Side.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the 300 block of North Central Avenue in the Austin neighborhood.

Chicago police said that the women were traveling in a black SUV heading eastbound on Lake Street when a white SUV heading southbound on Central Avenue ran a traffic light, hitting their vehicle at the intersection.

An unknown number of occupants exited the white SUV and ran from the scene on foot.

The women were taken to West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park with unknown injuries but were last listed in fair condition. Their ages were not released.

No further injuries were reported.

Police said no citations were issued, and there is no one in custody.