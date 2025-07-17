Watch CBS News
Two women hurt after hit-and-run traffic crash in Austin neighborhood

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Two women were taken to the hospital following a hit-and-run traffic crash early Thursday morning on the city's West Side.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the 300 block of North Central Avenue in the Austin neighborhood.

Chicago police said that the women were traveling in a black SUV heading eastbound on Lake Street when a white SUV heading southbound on Central Avenue ran a traffic light, hitting their vehicle at the intersection.

An unknown number of occupants exited the white SUV and ran from the scene on foot.

The women were taken to West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park with unknown injuries but were last listed in fair condition. Their ages were not released.

No further injuries were reported.

Police said no citations were issued, and there is no one in custody.  

