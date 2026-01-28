Two women, 71 and 39, grazed by gunfire in Calumet Heights, police say

Two women are recovering after they were grazed by gunfire Wednesday night on the city's South Side.

It happened just after 7:36 p.m. in the 9300 block of South Saginaw Avenue in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.

Chicago police said that the women, 71 and 39 years of age, were on the street when they both suffered gunshot wounds from an unknown person.

The 71-year-old was grazed in the neck and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. The 39-year-old was grazed in the left leg and declined medical attention at the scene.

Police did not say if anyone is in custody.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.