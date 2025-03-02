Watch CBS News
Two teens die from carbon monoxide poisoning in Hoffman Estates, police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Two teens were found dead inside a vehicle overnight in Hoffman Estates, according to police. 

Hoffman Estate Police said just after 12:30 a.m., police and fire crews responded to the 200 block of East Berkley Lane for a report of two people inside a locked vehicle who appeared to be unconscious and not breathing.

Crews found both teens inside the vehicle unresponsive.

After forcing their way in, the teens were extracted and immediately given life-saving measures. Both were then taken to St. Alexius Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

The Medical Examiner identified the victims as 17-year-old girl Litzy Flores and 15-year-old Yeferson A. Flores Ramos, both of Hoffman Estates.

Preliminary reports indicated the cause of death appeared to be accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.

Investigation into the incident remains ongoing. 

