Two people shot in Humboldt Park Wednesday night

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people were shot in Humboldt Park on Wednesday night,

The two male victims, of unknown ages, were near the sidewalk in the 800 block of N. Ridgeway Avenue shortly before 8 p.m., when they were struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.

One victim was struck in the abdomen and was transported to Norwegian Hospital initially reported in serious condition.

The other victim was struck in the back and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital initially reported in good condition.

No offenders are in custody.

Area detectives are investigating the incident.