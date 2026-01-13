Two people rescued after falling through ice into Lake Killarney in Cary, Illinois, fire officials say

Two people were rescued after falling through the ice in Lake Killarney in Cary, Illinois, on Tuesday afternoon.

The Cary Fire Protection District said crews were dispatched to the 6200 block of Londonderry Drive just after 4;30 pm. for reports of people in Lake Killarney who were calling for help.

Two off-duty firefighters in the area arrived shortly after the initial dispatch and found the two people about 50 to 75 feet from shore who had fallen through the ice. The district said the victims were attempting to go ice fishing, and both were struggling to keep their heads above water.

One of the off-duty firefighters went into the water through the ice and rescued one of the victims, only identified as a teen. Fire crews arrived moments later and rescued the second victim, only identified as an adult.

Both patients were rescued within approximately eight minutes of fire crews' arrival, the district said.

A neighboring resident attempted to help the victims and fell through the ice themselves. They managed to get out and make it to shore and were evaluated by responders, the department said. All three were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries. The off-duty firefighter was evaluated at the scene.

The district is reminding the public to be aware that ice conditions can change and are often unsafe, even when they appear solid.