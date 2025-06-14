Two men shot, killed while sitting inside SUV in Austin neighborhood, police say

2 men fatally shot while sitting in SUV in Austin neighborhood

Two men were shot and killed while sitting inside an SUV Friday night on the city's West Side.

It happened around 11:41 p.m. in the 100 block of North Laramie Avenue in the Austin neighborhood.

Chicago police said a 38-year-old man and another, between 30-50 years of age, were sitting inside the vehicle when they were approached by someone who pulled out a gun and fired shots in their direction, hitting them both in the head.

Both men were taken to Stroger Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Their identities were not released.

As of Saturday, no arrests were made.

Area 4 detectives are investigating.