Two men shot in McDonald's parking lot on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were injured after a drive-by shooting outside a McDonald's on Chicago's West Side.
Just before 11 p.m., police say the two men in their 20s were standing outside, near North and Laramie avenues, when someone fired shots from a light-colored car.
The men were rushed to a local hospital and they are expected to recover from their physical injuries.
Two windows were seen with bullet holes.
Police said no arrests have been made.