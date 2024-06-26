Watch CBS News
Two men shot in McDonald's parking lot on Chicago's West Side

By Mugo Odigwe

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were injured after a drive-by shooting outside a McDonald's on Chicago's West Side.

Just before 11 p.m., police say the two men in their 20s were standing outside, near North and Laramie avenues, when someone fired shots from a light-colored car. 

The men were rushed to a local hospital and they are expected to recover from their physical injuries. 

Two windows were seen with bullet holes.   

Police said no arrests have been made. 

First published on June 26, 2024 / 5:41 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

