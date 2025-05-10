Two men killed, another hurt in drive-by shooting overnight in Edgewater

Two men are dead and another is hurt after an overnight drive-by shooting in the Edgewater neighborhood.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the 6300 block of North Broadway.

Police scanner radio says the shooting happened at the Porkchop BBQ restaurant.

Chicago police said officers responded to a call of a person shot, and upon arrival, found multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were not able to provide information about the incident, but police said the victims were standing on the sidewalk when someone drove by and started shooting.

A 28-year-old man was hit multiple times in the body and was taken by fire crews to St. Francis Hospital, where he died.

A 31-year-old man was hit in the chest and was taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital, where he died.

The third victim, a 36-year-old man, was shot in the back and was taken to Evanston Hospital in fair condition.

Broadway was closed for investigation and has since reopened.

According to police scanner radio, the shooter was captured on city pod cameras, possibly driving a stolen car.

As of Saturday, no arrests have been made. Area Three Detectives are investigating.