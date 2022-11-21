Watch CBS News

15-year-old among 2 killed in Austin shooting

Linner Tyrone Hawkins, 44, was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's office. Ruby Navarette, 15, was shot in the head and also pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.
