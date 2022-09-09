Watch CBS News
Local News

Two charged with carjacking 74-year-old man at gunpoint in Park Manor

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men have been charged with carjacking an elderly driver at gunpoint last month in the Park Manor neighborhood.

Chicago Police said 20-year-old Demontae Riggins and 22-year-old Khaleel Ramsey were arrested Thursday, after they were identified as the carjackers who stole a car at gunpoint from a 74-year-old man on Aug. 31 in the 7300 block of South Champlain Avenue.

Riggins and Ramsey both have been charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking.

They are due to appear in bond court on Friday.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 9, 2022 / 9:35 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.