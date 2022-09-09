Two charged with carjacking 74-year-old man at gunpoint in Park Manor

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men have been charged with carjacking an elderly driver at gunpoint last month in the Park Manor neighborhood.

Chicago Police said 20-year-old Demontae Riggins and 22-year-old Khaleel Ramsey were arrested Thursday, after they were identified as the carjackers who stole a car at gunpoint from a 74-year-old man on Aug. 31 in the 7300 block of South Champlain Avenue.

Riggins and Ramsey both have been charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking.

They are due to appear in bond court on Friday.