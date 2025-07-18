Two aldermen looking to expand, legalize video gambling in Chicago, reports say

2 aldermen want to legalize video gambling in Chicago

2 aldermen want to legalize video gambling in Chicago

2 aldermen want to legalize video gambling in Chicago

While the Bally's $1.7 billion casino project in River West is still under construction, it may soon face new competition.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Ald. Anthony Beale (9th Ward) and Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th) has introduced ordinances to legalize video gambling in the city.

The report said that Beale wants video gambling citywide, allowing machines in bars and restaurants.

Villegas focused on the airports, authorizing machines after security checkpoints at O'Hare and Midway.

Villegas told the paper, "There's an opportunity to capture an audience that may not even be going to the city."

He also noted that people get to airports two hours before their flights and may have time to kill.