Two-alarm building fire breaks out near Chicago O'Hare Airport; CFD remains on scene

Chicago fire fighters were called to a two-alarm building fire near a school on the city's Northwest Side Friday afternoon.

CBS Skywatch was over the scene, where flames and thick black smoke could be seen coming from a building.

The Chicago Fire Department said they were called to a multi-unit complex in the 8600 block of West Foster Avenue, not far from O'Hare International Airport. The buildings were evacuated and warming buses were called for the residents.

Chicago fire officials did not say if there were any injuries from the fire, but said they remain on scene with "defensive operations."

It was not immediately clear what started the fire.