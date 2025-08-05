Twisted Spoke closing in West Town after 30 years

Watch CBS News
By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
The Twisted Spoke, a mainstay bar of the West Town community, is closing its doors after 30 years.

The owner of Twisted Spoke posted on the bar's official Facebook page Tuesday that they'll be closing their doors forever at the end of August.

"Everything dies. Bars, rock'n'roll, reputations—even the hard men who built them. After 30 years of blood, grease, and bourbon, Twisted Spoke is grinding to a halt," the post reads. "The lease is up. Spend more time with family. Need to focus on my health and well-being. August 31st is the last ride. No more Fatboys. No more wings that could raise the dead. No more Road Rash Mary to cure your sins. 4 Whiskey Wednesdays left. 4 rooftop brunches in the blazing sun. That's it."

Twisted Spoke, perched on the corner of Ogden and Grand, is known for its large selection of whiskey, an extensive bloody mary menu and its popular rooftop where you can eat and drinking while looking out over its iconic spinning motorcycle and skeleton rider.

While the beloved bar may be closing, the owners seemed to signal on social media they're not quite done with the industry yet.

"After that? We'll be sitting in the wreckage, chain-smoking and scheming. Bad ideas never die," they wrote.

