Wrigleyville's Houndstooth Saloon going out of business after 17 years

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The popular Wrigleyville bar the Houndstooth Saloon announced Thursday that is going out of business.

The bar, at 3369 N. Clark St. at the southeast corner of the intersection with Roscoe Street, will close permanently on Sunday.

"We have been so fortunate to be a part of your kind, gracious, supportive community. We watched our community come together during many trying times," Houndstooth posted on social media. "We are enormously grateful for the years of support you gave to our small business. Whether you joined us for a special event or an exciting game day, we hope you enjoyed our services as much as we enjoyed serving you."

With heavy hearts and many beloved memories, we would like to share with all of you, our loyal patrons, Houndstooth Salooon will be permanently closing on Sunday May 14th, 2023. pic.twitter.com/iv89EuBgCN — Houndstooth Saloon (@HoundstoothChi) May 11, 2023

Houndstooth has been in operation since 2006, and was originally located a short block to the north at 3438 N. Clark St. before moving to its current space. It is well-known as a country bar and especially as the spot for Alabama college football fans.

The Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce called the Houndstooth "a legendary hangout spot where memories were made.

"Whether you were kicking back with friends, celebrating a special occasion, enjoying a Crimson Tide game, or simply unwinding after a long day, Houndstooth Saloon always greeted you with a warm and welcoming vibe," the chamber wrote.

The chamber added that owner Stephane Cook always stepped up for the community. Cook and her team also adapted quickly during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic – expanding the patio and setting up wooden social distancing booths out in front of the bar, the chamber said.

But in addition to the pandemic, the Chicago Transit Authority Red & Purple Modernization project – which has been under way virtually right overhead – took away both seating and foot traffic, the chamber noted.

"The Houndstooth team did everything they could to innovate with new menus, daily specials, hour changes, and even hosting weekly events, but the toll of the combined construction and pandemic is evident," the chamber wrote.

The crowds kept on coming to the Houndstooth, and always found a welcoming space, the chamber noted.

"Despite the odds being against them, Houndstooth still remained a hub for neighbors. From their bottomless brunches, live music nights, trivia nights, themed pop ups during the holiday season, and winter makers market, they were truly a hub for the community to gather," the chamber wrote.

Just this past holiday season, Houndstooth featured a "Griswold's at Houndstooth" pop-up inspired by "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" – featuring screenings of the movie, events, and cocktails inspired by the movie such as Aunt Bethany's Jell-O Mold Fishbowl and Cousin Eddie's Eggnog, among others.

Houndstooth asked everyone to stop by this weekend to "help us celebrate the past, the present and the future."