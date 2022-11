TSA informs of which Thanksgiving foods you can bring on a plane

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're flying this Thanksgiving, the TSA wants to remind you of the leftovers you can bring back with you.

Solid foods are good to go.

So are creamy and spreadable food items but they're treated the same as liquid so you can only bring 3.4 ounces or less.

And desserts like pies are also allowed.