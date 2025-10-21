Trump administration agrees to extend block on Illinois National Guard deployment until SCOTUS weighs in

Two days before a 14-day temporary restraining order blocking National Guard deployment in Illinois was set to expire, the Trump administration agreed to extend it by 30 days until the U.S. Supreme Court weighs in.

The administration filed documents in court Tuesday in which the Department of Justice said they consented to a 30-day extension of the TRO, according to reporting from Capitol News Illinois.

U.S. District Judge April Perry issued the restraining order on Oct. 9, and days later a federal appellate court upheld and continued the block on National Guard deployment. The guard is allowed to remain in the state while legal proceedings continue, but cannot be deployed.

The Trump administration appealed the case further to the Supreme Court late last week, and attorneys for Illinois filed their response Monday afternoon. Solicitor General D. John Sauer argued in his request for emergency relief that the restraining order "countermands the exercise of the President's Commander-in-Chief authority and projects its own authority into the military chain of command."

He argued that forbidding the deployment of federalized Guard troops "eviscerates" Mr. Trump's decision to call into federal service 300 members of the Illinois National Guard to protect federal immigration officers and government property. The president also federalized up to 400 members of the Texas National Guard to assist in the Chicago area.

In their response, attorneys for Chicago and Illinois argued that the Trump administration "cannot seriously argue that they face irreparable harm" if the restraining order is left in place while the fight over the troop deployment continues in lower courts.

Rather, they argued, it would be the state and city that would suffer if the restraining order is lifted and the Trump administration were allowed to deploy troops before courts issue a final ruling on the legality of the deployment.

"The planned deployment would infringe on Illinois's sovereign interests in regulating and overseeing its own law enforcement activities," attorneys wrote. "Similarly, it would usurp the State's police powers under the Tenth Amendment."

Legal experts said it was likely the courts would continue to extend the TRO after it was set to expire Thursday, especially while waiting for the Supreme Court to weigh in.

The court has not indicated when they will rule on the case.