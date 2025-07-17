Trump diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a minor vein condition, after noticing swelling in legs

Washington — President Trump has been diagnosed with a "benign and common" vein condition known as chronic venous insufficiency after he noticed swelling in his legs, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced Thursday.

According to Johns Hopkins and the Cleveland Clinic, chronic venous insufficiency occurs when veins in the legs struggle to allow blood to flow back up to the heart. Leavitt said the president underwent a thorough health examination after he noticed mild swelling in his legs, and the examination revealed no evidence of more serious conditions like deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease. Leavitt said the president's physician says he remains in excellent overall health.

Photos of the president at the Club World Cup soccer final in New Jersey over the weekend showed him with noticeably swollen ankles, fueling speculation about his health.

First lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, FIFA President Gianni Infantino and his wife Leena Al Ashqar watch the second half of the Club World Cup final in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday, July 13, 2025. Pamela Smith / AP

Reading a note from the president's physician at the White House briefing on Thursday, Leavitt said the president was "thoroughly evaluated" by the White House medical unit "out of an abundance of caution" after noticing swelling in recent weeks.

"The president underwent a comprehensive examination, including diagnostic vascular studies. Bilateral lower extremity venous Doppler ultrasounds were performed, and reformed chronic venous insufficiency, a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70," Leavitt said.

Mr. Trump is 79. The letter said there was "no evidence" of blood clots or arterial disease, Leavitt said.

The president underwent multiple tests, including a complete blood count, comprehensive metabolic panel, and coagulation profile, Leavitt said.

"All results were within normal limits," Leavitt said. She added that an echocardiogram was performed and confirmed normal cardiac structure and function.

"No signs of heart function, renal impairment or systemic illness were identified," reading from the letter.

The White House press secretary also noted that photos have shown minor bruising on the president's hand.

"This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen," Leavitt said, noting that the White House would release the letter.

What is chronic venous insufficiency?

Chronic venous insufficiency, also known as CVI, is a form of venous disease that occurs when veins in your legs are damaged, resulting in them not managing blood flow back to the heart as well as they should.

"Chronic venous insufficiency is not a serious health threat. But it can be painful and disabling," Johns Hopkins Medicine notes on its website.

Venous disease in general is very common, according to the Cleveland Clinic, with about 1 in 20 adults being affected by chronic venous insufficiency. It usually affects people over age 50, with the risk increasing with age.

Someone who is overweight, has a family history of the issue, or who has prior leg damage can be more at risk. Other contributing factors can include lack of exercise, smoking and high blood pressure in the leg veins due to long periods of sitting or standing.

The insufficiency can cause a variety of symptoms, including discolored reddish-brown, leathery or itchy skin, swelling in the legs and ankles, and legs that are achy, tired, cramping or tingling.

Treatment options can include improving blood flow through weight loss, exercise, elevation and compression socks, and in some cases, medicines or minor procedures may be recommended. In severe cases, surgery is also an option.