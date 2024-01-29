State board to hold hearing on if Donald Trump should be removed from Illinois ballots

CHICAGO (CBS) – The effort to pull former President Donald Trump's name from November ballots in Illinois will continue on Tuesday with a hearing.

The arguments being made in Illinois and other states like Colorado and Maine center on whether Trump engaged in insurrection by attempting to remain in office after the 2020 election. Trump opponents have been working in over a dozen states to remove his name from ballots for the 2024 election.

Ultimately, the Supreme Court could have the final say on Trump's eligibility.

The group Free Speech for People has spearheaded the effort to remove Trump's name from the ballot this fall in Illinois and 17 other states. But many hurdles remain.

In Illinois, they received a mixed decision over the weekend.

Retired Republican Kankakee County Judge Clark Erickson was appointed to hear arguments. He issued a non-binding report that said Illinois Supreme Court precedent prevents the state's Board of Elections from engaging in the "significant and sophisticated constitutional analysis" needed to rule on removing Trump from the ballot. But, he also said that on Jan. 6, 2021, Trump "exploited that climate for his own political gain by falsely and publicly claiming the election was stolen from him, even though every single piece of evidence demonstrated that his claim was demonstrably false."

So, will Trump's name remain on ballots in Illinois?

The question will be before the State Board of Elections which will meet on Tuesday to tackle where the matter goes next.

But, the U.S. Supreme Court will likely have the final say, according to law professor Martin Redish of Northwestern University. He said he sees valid arguments for the court to allow states to remove Trump's name, but that's unlikely.

"I find it difficult to believe that the U.S. Supreme Court will allow states to remove him from the ballot," Redish said. "I don't know what offramp they're going to find, but I think they're going to try as a practical matter to avoid reaching that conclusion."

If the Supreme Court says it would be unconstitutional to bar Trump from the ballot, that would stop efforts to remove his name in all 18 states dead in their tracks.

If the court rules Trump ineligible for the ballot because of Section III of the 14th Amendment, the decision to remove him will go back to the individual states.

The court is slated to hear arguments in early February. How soon they will make a decision will be up to the justices.