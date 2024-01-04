Voters seek to have Donald Trump removed from Illinois Primary ballot

A group of Illinois voters wants former President Donald J. Trump removed from the Illinois Primary election in March.

A petition filed this week asks for a hearing with the Illinois State Board of Elections to keep the former president off the ballot on March 19.

The group – Steven Daniel Anderson, Charles J. Holley, Jack L Hickman, Ralph E Cintron, and Darryl P. Baker – says Mr. Trump is not qualified to hold office because he violated Section 3 of the Constitution's 14th amendment, known as the Insurrectionist Disqualification Clause.

Engaged in "rebellion"

The petitioners say Mr. Trump "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" for his actions during the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The petition follows legal rulings in Colorado and Maine disqualifying the former president from their primary ballots. The Trump campaign is appealing those decisions.

The Illinois petition says the events of Jan. 6 "were an insurrection or a rebellion under Section 3, a violent, coordinated effort to storm the Capitol to obstruct and prevent the Vice President of the United States and United States Congress [from] certifying President Biden's victory, and to illegally extend then-President Trump's tenure in office."

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment bars a person who has sworn an oath to support the Constitution and later engages in insurrection against it from holding federal or state office. The provision has seldom been used in modern times, but it became the centerpiece of legal challenges to Trump's candidacy this year as he mounted a bid for a second term in the White House.

In Michigan, the state supreme court rejected a bid from a group of voters to remove Trump from the primary ballot. In Minnesota, the state's high court dismissed a case on behalf of several voters regarding the primary vote. In both cases, voters are not precluded from pursuing their challenges before the general election.

According to Lawfare, there are cases in 14 other states with pending cases challenging Trump's candidacy.