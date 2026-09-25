President Trump will attend Presidents Cup golf tournament at Medinah Country Club in Chicago suburbs

President Donald Trump confirmed he will attend the Presidents Cup at Medinah Country Club in the Chicago suburbs this weekend in a social media post.

Writing on Truth Social, Mr. Trump said "at the request of the PGA tour" he had accepted the honor of "being the Honorary Chairman of the upcoming Presidents Cup, which will take place at the Medinah Country Club in Chicago."

Medinah Country Club is located in Medinah, Illinois, about 29 miles west of downtown Chicago.

"I look forward to being there, and greeting all of these fantastic athletes, on both teams! Thank you for your attention to this matter. See you in Chicago!" the post concluded.

Rumors that the president would attend the tournament have sparked protests in Medinah near the country club Thursday on the first day of the tournament. Protesters said they want to show the president they disapprove of the war in Iran, and his administration's immigration enforcement efforts, and that he is not welcome in Illinois.

The Presidents Cup is one of the biggest international sporting events to come to the Chicago suburbs, bringing some of the world's top golfers, tens of thousands of fans and an estimated $175 million economic boost to the area.

Twenty-four golfers will compete in two teams — the United States against the rest of the world, except Europe.

Approximately 30,000 people are expected to attend the tournament from Thursday through Sunday. Mr. Trump did not specify if he was coming for just one day or more. There were reports earlier in the week that he planned to attend the cup on Sunday but he nor his staff have given specific dates for his visit.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker commented on initial reports in late August that the president planned to attend the Presidents Cup, writing in part in a statement, "He is neither wanted here nor needed here. But if he is going to spend time in DuPage County, he can leave the country club and explain to Illinoisans why his tariffs have made groceries, electricity, and everything else too damned expensive."

Mayor Brandon Johnson has not commented on Mr. Trump's visit.

Full statement from Gov. JB Pritzker

"Donald Trump has attacked Chicago and Illinois at every turn of his term, like joking about the smell of deportations in the morning and sending masked agents into our neighborhoods. Now, he wants to come here for golf.

"He is neither wanted here nor needed here. But if he is going to spend time in DuPage County, he can leave the country club and explain to Illinoisans why his tariffs have made groceries, electricity, and everything else too damned expensive.

"He will not. He will watch golf, he will call our city names, and he will get on a plane. And every day he is here, and every day after he leaves, I will keep doing what I have done since the day his agents showed up: use every tool I have at my disposal to protect the people of Illinois. He knows where to find me. We are ready for this fight."