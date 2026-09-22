2026 Presidents Cup set to tee off at Medinah Country Club in Bloomingdale, Illinois

One of the biggest international sporting events to ever hit the Chicago suburbs is set to tee off, bringing the world's top golfers, tens of thousands of fans and an estimated $175 million economic boost to the region.

Thirty thousand people are expected to attend the Medinah from Thursday through Sunday for the Professional Golfers' Association's Presidents Cup international tournament. It took since April to build the event from the ground up.

From the course to the hospitality areas, the Medinah County Club has been transformed into a massive international sporting venue.

"We were out here for the PGA Championship when it was here and it was phenomenal and so we saw this out here and we were like we got to come back," said David Rafinski.

Rafinski and his family came out to the course on Tuesday during practice rounds. Same with Nicole McGivney and her family.

"The course is beautiful, the course is very beautiful," she said.

"First chance I was able to see any of the pros in person," said Andrew John McGivney.

This weekend, the world's top men's pro golfers are competing in the largest Presidents Cup in 30 years. Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young, and Xander Schauffele are a few names.

Twenty-four golfers will compete in two teams — USA against the rest of the world, except Europe.

It's quiet now, but PGA executive director of the cup, Joie Chitwood, says it will be energetic, with live music and Chicago celebrity appearances. A setup that has been a long time coming.

"We just finished about two or three days ago, so six months to build," he said. "We are open to the public for six days, we close and then we tear down everything in three months."

The course itself pays homage to the Windy City, with each area named after a different city neighborhood.

The PGA also partnered with Lettuce Entertain You restaurants to serve Chicago food.

"It's something the club has been focused on for over six years," said Mike Schimo with Medinah Country Club,

Schimo is the chair of the host committee for the cup and says these talks with the PGA started years ago, but the club is no stranger to massive golf events.

In 2012, the club hosted the Ryder Cup, but Schimo wants this one to be memorable.

"I want this to go down as the greatest Presidents Cup in history and when I say that, I mean from the perspective of the players, from the fans, from the surrounding area, all the businesses and especially for our members."

President Trump is expected to make an appearance on Sunday if he decides to.

The PGA says experts are working with the White House and the Secret Service to accommodate.