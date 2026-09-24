Trump's expected Presidents Cup visit prompts protests at Medinah Country Club

People in west suburban Medinah are protesting a planned visit by President Trump during the PGA's Presidents Cup golf tournament this weekend.

Protesters lined the streets near Medinah Country Club, where the Presidents Cup teed off on Thursday.

PGA officials have said they expect President Trump to attend the tournament on Sunday.

Protesters said they want to show the president they disapprove of the war in Iran, and his administration's immigration enforcement efforts, and that he is not welcome in Illinois.