Trump to visit Chicago for PGA's President's Cup in September

President Trump will be making a visit to Chicago next month for the PGA's Presidents Cup, he announced on Saturday.

The event will be held at the Medinah Country Club from Sept. 22-27.

In a post to his Truth Social platform, the president, an avid golfer, said he would attend "at the request of the PGA Tour, and its Great new Commissioner, Brian Rolapp."

Mr. Trump has been at odds with Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker following the events of Operation Midway Blitz and threats of sending the National Guard to Chicago, which he ultimately canceled after a series of legal setbacks. His last notable mention of Chicago followed a violent Juneteenth weekend in the city in which there were several shootings.

Prior to the president's announcement, Pritzker posted on social media Saturday morning urging Mr. Trump to suspend federal taxes for farmers, as the price of fertilizer has risen since the start of the war in Iran.

"It's been six months since Donald Trump started the war in Iran. Our farmers have been hit hard by it, and the prices of their nitrogen-based fertilizers are skyrocketing. I'm urging the President to suspend federal import taxes on them and prove he stands with farmers.

Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson had not commented on Mr. Trump's planned visit as of Saturday afternoon.